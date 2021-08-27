Legends of Tomorrow season 6: Matt Ryan on leaving Constantine role







While Matt Ryan is not leaving Legends of Tomorrow as a series regular, he will be saying goodbye to John Constantine. There are only two more episodes this season and then after that, we’re at the end. Ryan will be transitioning over to a new character, someone who allows him to shake things up as an actor and try something new.

In the end, though, we have to imagine that it’s an emotional goodbye for the actor. He’s played this part ever since the short-lived NBC show Constantine, and it’s also the role that has defined most of his career to date. Yet, in a new interview with TVLine, the actor notes that it was the proper time to move forward from the character:

When it first came about, it just felt like it was right for John to leave Legends. John Constantine is someone who always walks alone, even though in the comics, he becomes the leader of the Justice League Dark and he pops up in various different comics. Ultimately, he’s a loner with his guilt and torment that walks this earth alone. There was only so much that we could ever do with him on Legends. It almost felt like we were on borrowed time at some point, because you don’t want to push a character like this too far into a show and take him away from his roots too much. So it felt right, to be honest with you, that this was the right time for him to leave the show, and for me to move on to something else and find a new challenge as well.

There are some changes that come for Ryan as an actor moving into the new season. The good news for him — he no longer has to dye his hair blonde! Of course, the trade-off now is that he has to do a million costume fittings. There are only so many characters on this show that can get away with not putting on period-appropriate attire.

You’ll have a chance to see Matt’s new character early on in season 7, which premieres in October on The CW.

