Power Book II: Ghost season 2 filming wraps; premiere date soon?







We’re in the midst of Raising Kanan right now, but rest assured that after that, Power Book II: Ghost season 2 will be on the air! We’re inching ever closer to it and today, we’ve learned that filming on the season is officially wrapped up.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), series star Michael Rainey Jr. confirmed this news while sharing some Instagram posts from across the season. We know that he and the cast put all of their blood, sweat, and tears into this season — they know how hyped-up people are for the new season, and also probably how Raising Kanan is currently raising the bar. Season 1 ended in a pretty shocking way, with Tariq forcing his mom into witness protection in order to protect her from Tommy. Meanwhile, he also killed Jabari as a way to ensure that his operation stayed under the radar.

So what comes next in the world of Power Book II: Ghost? With the news in mind that season 2 will be coming this November, we imagine that a trailer will be turning up either in September or early October. It only makes sense that Starz use the end of Raising Kanan in order to ensure that Ghost gets proper promotion. We imagine that these new episodes will air until early 2022 and after that, the hype for the upcoming Power Book IV: Force will be next-level.

Now is a great time in order to be a fan of the Power franchise — that much is currently clear.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2 right now?

