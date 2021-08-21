America’s Got Talent lineup: Lea Kyle, Brooke Simpson, and live show #3







There is another episode of America’s Got Talent airing on NBC this Tuesday, and this marks the last of the semifinal shows! There are a lot of genuinely good acts left, and that’s without even including whoever the wild-card is from the Peacock special. That person will already have a mobilized fandom and could prove to be a threat.

Before we get to sharing the lineup, here’s a hot take: By the end of next week, we’ll probably wish that one of the eliminated people from this group got to move on instead of someone who did from this week’s show. It really wasn’t the best.

Without further ado, here’s who you can expect to see coming up.

Michael Winslow – He is, by far, the most famous person to ever be a contestant on this show. Yet, this doesn’t guarantee that anyone will vote for him — he’s a total wild-card in our mind but very-much talented.

Klek Entos – He’s a great magician and will probably advance, but is he a real threat to win the whole thing? That’s where we start to have a little bit of doubt.

Anica – She is a nice singer, but she feels like one that will probably get lost in the shuffle amidst everyone else competing.

Keith Apicary – We’ll admit to being a total sucker for his first audition. Was it weird? Sure, but it was also fun and sometimes, that’s all you want with this show. He has zero chance of advancing this time around.

The Curtis Family C-Notes – Music acts do well! They’re unique enough that we can’t rule them out.

UniCircle Flow – We respect what they do — it’s not easy. However, they’re the most likely act to perform at the start of the show and get booted soon after.

Rialcris – They are awesome hand-balancers, but right now we have them as one of the acts that will probably need a Save to advance.

Chapkidz – Great dance crew, but has much of the country grown numb to them at this point?

Brooke Simpson – She’s a lock to move on. She’s immensely talented; not only that, but she has a built-in fandom on The Voice that is used to voting for her.

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team – Are they the favorite to win at this point? You can easily make that argument. We know that they are unique compared to the competition, plus incredibly athletic and impressive with every single thing they do.

Lea Kyle – Her audition was the best we’ve ever seen from a quick-change artist. The issue acts like this sometimes have is topping it. We hope that she does, since it would be really fun to see her make the finale.

