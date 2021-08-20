Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episode 5, 6 spoilers: ‘PB&J’ and more!







Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episode 5, or the half-hour that is coming after the fact? We’ve got another hour-long block coming!

It’s true that this final season is just blowing by. There’s no way to get around that at the moment. This show is going to be over in just the blink of an eye and with that in mind, we have to take advantage of every single minute.

Now, without further ado, let’s share some more details for what’s ahead! Check out the full synopses for the next two episodes below…

Season 8 episode 5, “PB&J” – “08/26/2021 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Jake takes an old friend for a ride. TV-14”

It probably goes without saying, but this “old friend” is almost certainly the Pontiac Bandit — also, PB&J is a reference the show has used before. With this being the final season, it of course makes sense to bring this character back. Plus, we’d watch Craig Robinson and Andy Samberg together any day of the week.

Season 8 episode 6, “The Set Up” – “08/26/2021 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When the FBI takes over a high-profile case, Jake keeps digging. Amy and Rosa negotiate with O’Sullivan and the police union. TV-14”

This feels like one of those episodes that could be setting the stage for something bigger down the road. This show has always been semi-procedural, with them balancing one-shot stories and things that matter for weeks on end. It’s probably going to tilt more towards the latter the rest of the way, mostly because the writers want to find a way to wrap things up in a manner that doesn’t feel sudden or shocking. They’ve had time to prepare a proper conclusion, and that is certainly one of the things we’re most excited about right now.

What do you most want to see on Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 episode 5 … and beyond?

