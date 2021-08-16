The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers: Series boss on high stakes







The premiere of The Walking Dead season 11 is poised to arrive on AMC next week (it’s already available on the AMC+ streaming service). Are you ready for the beginning of the end here? We hope so, as there are a lot of exciting things around every corner!

In general, the biggest thing to expect moving forward is a real sense of “anything can happen.” This is exactly what the producers want in the final season, since the majority of these characters may never be seen again. Some of them could die, whereas some others could just disappear into oblivion.

So what about Daryl and Carol? It’s probably harder to create high stakes for these characters than anyone else, and there are a few different reasons for that. Take, for example, the fact that these two characters have their own spin-off coming at some point down the road. Rest assured, though, that there will be some danger looming ahead for even them — while they may survive this show, that doesn’t mean that they will be the same characters down the road.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is just some of what showrunner Angela Kang had to say:

“Every moment feels like it’s infused with just a real urgency … But I do feel that we also have ways of creating that urgency without it always been about whose life is on the line. We’re just playing with different kinds of stakes this year. So there is zombie danger, there’s always the possibility of people still getting injured by zombies. Even with Carol or Daryl, we know they’re moving on to something, there are high, emotional stakes. There’s a lot of questions about what’s the right thing to do and who are the right people to work with and like what can you stand?”

Because the final season is going to be 24 episodes, there will be plenty of time to see everything play out.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Walking Dead

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and of course, you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







