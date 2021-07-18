Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 11 return date hopes







Following tonight’s episode, it makes sense to want to know the Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 11 return date. How could you not? There are still some stories left to tell in the weeks to come, and our hope is that they’ll continue to be that perfect balance of weird and unpredictable.

The bad news here is that you’ll be waiting for at least a little while to see where things go from here. There’s no new episode next week, which we presume is due to the Olympics. The earliest that we could foresee the show back is on Sunday, August 1, but we’ll wait to confirm anything until after the episode airs tonight. One of the biggest things to remember here is that with season 7 on the fall schedule, we imagine that The CW wants to air the remainder of season 6 as soon as possible to give a little break in between … without also throwing the ratings into the nearest waste-bin at the same time.

More so than anything, what we hope for from the remaining episodes this season are some legitimate, high-stakes showdowns. While we love so much of Legends of Tomorrow as a whole, we’d argue that the show hasn’t had an even decent Big Bad since all the way back in season 2. Since that time, it’s been more about hijinks than necessarily one big foe to be afraid of. Mallus barely had his presence felt, and Neron was someone we recognized more for possessing Ray Palmer than anything else.

Alas, we’re still too far out from episode 11 airing to have a full synopsis — at least the promo tonight will rectify things slightly in terms of the absence of scoop.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 11?

Have any hopes for the rest of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







