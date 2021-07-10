NCIS: Hawaii spoilers: Meet new series regular Kai







For everyone out there excited for more news on NCIS: Hawaii, how about we introduce you to Kai? He’s someone you are going to be seeing throughout the upcoming season — which is, by the way, already in production. Isn’t it nice to know that at least one fall show is getting some work done?

According to a report from Deadline, Alex Tarrant is going to be playing this role, described as a “new addition to [Jane] Tennant’s team who boasts the special ability to blend into the island while investigating high-stakes crimes. Kai recently returned home to care for his ailing father and to reconcile with his complicated past. A far cry from his carefree years catching waves and serenading a wahine with his ‘uke, but that’s all in a day’s work for an agent of his caliber.”

There’s a lot to like about this guy just based on all of that alone — he could be one of the show’s resident action heroes, and we do like the idea that there are a lot of different wrinkles to this cast already. There are people who can go out into the field, and also those with more specific specialties.

In general, one of the most interesting facets of NCIS: Hawaii is going to be seeing how all of these people mix together. Also, how this show separates itself from both NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles. You need to have elements of what make the two of them great, but also enough so that viewers feel like they’re watching something different and exciting. We know that this is not always an easy thing to pull off in a world where so many cop shows blend in!

Remember that NCIS: Hawaii airs Monday nights this fall, and it will be coming on after the flagship show.

