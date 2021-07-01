In the Dark season 3 episode 3 spoilers: If Murphy truly alone?







Are you ready for In the Dark season 3 episode 3 to be here? We know that we’re both excited and nervous for this one.

While we’ve seen the metaphorical deck be stacked against Murphy before, there’s always been somewhat of a saving grace: She’s had some friends to rely on. She was already in a bad spot to start off this season and moving forward, things are going to go from bad to worse. She’s largely alone, not in her typical environment, and all of her individual obstacles are amplified. This could be scary for her, but at the same time we don’t exactly think our lead character will be taken out of the equation in episode 3. Something more is coming; we just have to wait and see what that something is.

Want a few more details for what you can expect? Then go ahead and check out the full In the Dark season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

ONLY THE LONELY – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) experiences being truly alone in an unfamiliar place and begins to realize how helpless she is without her friends. Also starring Brooke Markham and Keston John. Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury and Yael Zinkow (#303). Original airdate 7/7/2021

If there is one thing to be excited about here beyond the story of In the Dark, it’s the simple fact that the show is off to a good ratings start! The premiere episode had over 420,000 live viewers, a small increase from the season 2 premiere audience. We know already that a season 4 is coming, but it is nice to have some sort of viewer stability here, no? It shows that wonky scheduling here is not being any sort of deterrent.

