Siesta Key season 4 episode 8 spoilers: The island without Juliette







Next week on Siesta Key season 4 episode 8, the MTV reality series is going to feel a little bit different. Why is that? It has to do with Juliette but in particular, as her absence from the island is going to be a big storyline. Will the feel of the place be different? Will new conflicts emerge? These are at least a couple of things that you’re left to think about.

Of course, to go along with this we’re also going to be some conflict resolution — who would’ve thought this was possible at this point in the season? There are certain parts of season 4 that we just assumed were going to be drug on until the very end.

Below, we’ve got the full Siesta Key season 4 episode 8 synopsis with some specifics:

Juliette’s sudden absence leaves a void on the island. with Ish gone, Madisson starts to deal with the hard truths of their relationship. Cara finally makes amends with Kelsey and Garrett. Amanda and Tate grow closer.

One of the things that’s at least nice about reading this is that it shows growth is possible in this strange, bubble-like environment for a number of cast members! This is a season like no other in that there are very few external forces impacting the season; instead, it’s about seeing people spend an extended period of time together and wondering precisely what is going to happen as a result of that.

So how long will Juliette be gone? That’s something else that could impact the season. What we’d hope is that she comes back after too long to a very different island — then, she has to deal with some of the fallout of that. Missing out isn’t often that big a deal, but it could be within a world and a show like this.

