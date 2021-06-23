America’s Got Talent: Brooke Simpson delivers with awesome cover







Tonight on America’s Got Talent season 16, we had a chance to see a very talented singer in Brooke Simpson audition! She also was different than any other performer so far this season — she’s got a voice that can do pop, do Broadway, or do soul.

Also, she had a very specific message from the start: She wanted to be the first indigenous person to win the show and set an example for other people out there. She didn’t have someone growing up to look up to on TV, and she feels like she can serve as that for other people. She is 100% Native American and grew up as a part of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe.

Oh, and it goes without saying that the judges loved this. Simon Cowell even compared her to some of the great American Idol auditions over the years, whether it be a Kelly Clarkson or a Fantasia. Doing a Lizzo song is not an easy thing to do, since you have to deliver that perfect combination of awesome vocals and great showmanship. Luckily, Brooke was able to pull that off and then some!

The path for Brooke Simpson moving forward on the show is going to depend almost entirely on whether or not the American public wants to root and vote for her — for now, we have to say that we’re reasonably confident in her chances! Singers do tend to do fairly well on this show, and we have plenty of reason to think that there are going to be plenty of people in Brooke’s corner ready and willing to cheer her on. No doubt, song choice will be at least part of her equation moving forward.

If you haven’t watched Brooke’s audition as of yet, why not go ahead and check that out below? (For those who don’t know, she appeared in the past on The Voice.)

You know we love a powerful @lizzo cover! 🎤 @brookesimpson is comin' through with them vocals! pic.twitter.com/R3Eyb7EqWq — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 23, 2021

