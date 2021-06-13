Time episode 3 (finale) spoilers: Will Mark have a chance to leave prison?







Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see Time episode 3 come on the air! This marks an exciting conclusion to the story … and also perhaps a devastating one. You have to expect something like this when you think about what this show is all about. It’s a look within the prison system, and one where some of the unspeakable terrors of it are ultimately brought to life. We hope that there can be eventually a light at the end of the darkness here, but there is no guarantee you’ll get such a thing within this world.

What we can go ahead and do here is share the full Time episode 3 synopsis with more insight as to where things are coming next:

Mark suffers a tragic personal loss and is given the chance to leave prison for a day. Eric is forced to take greater risks to protect his family, but where will he draw the line?

What we appreciate about this show starts, of course, with Sean Bean having a rather great venue to shine — even if the content here can be often tough. Leaving prison for a day can feel like a blessing, but that’s before you get a sense of the reasoning behind it. There is a lot happening here underneath the surface, and that subtext will find itself leaping through the screen in the finale.

In the end, we think Time is a show designed to remind us of the moral ambiguity that exists within all of us. There are a lot of terrible people behind bars, but everyone is still human. The more that we separate ourselves from others, the more we can fracture ourselves away from things that matter most — things like understanding and empathy.

