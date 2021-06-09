Is Siesta Key new tonight on MTV? Season 4 episode 5 details







Is Siesta Key new tonight over on MTV? For those who are curious about that very question plus what lies ahead, we’re happy to help within this piece!

Of course, we begin here by getting the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment of the reality show on the network tonight. As for the reasoning why, it has to do with the network cross-broadcasting the CMT Music Awards. This is something that we imagine MTV doing on an annual basis from here on out, mostly because it does bring additional eyeballs to the series and they’re probably more than a little happy about that. (Meanwhile, everyone who doesn’t like country music is probably a little thrilled.)

So what’s going to happen on Siesta Key season 4 episode 5 when the show does return? There are a few different things worth looking out for, whether it be more drama pertaining to swimwear (a storyline that has been around since last season) or Cara’s sudden arrival to the island. The latter seems like one of those things that is destined to ignite all sorts of problems over the course of the next few weeks.

The synopsis below gives you a little more insight on what is coming up next here:

Juliette is caught off guard when she finds out Kelsey’s planning a photoshoot for her swimwear line. Brandon takes things with Jordana to the next level. No one is happy that Madisson invited Cara to the island.

While we know that Siesta Key looks a little bit different this season due to the global health crisis, the goal still remains to have it be roughly the same sort of show. It’s about how these relationships ebb and flow, and whether or not some of these people can find a community within each other.

What do you want to see on Siesta Key season 4 episode 5 when it airs?

