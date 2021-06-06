Yellowstone season 4: The case for a two-hour premiere event







We’ve now arrived at the first Sunday in the month of June, and unfortunately we’re still waiting here for news on Yellowstone season 4. As we’ve discussed as of late, the Paramount Network has been very cagey on when the Kevin Costner show is coming back, even going so far as to squander a golden opportunity to announce it on this past weekend during their massive marathon. (Couldn’t you at least announce the month or something?)

Within this piece, we won’t speculate too much further on a premiere date, other than remind you once more that it IS coming in 2021. That has already been confirmed. Instead, let’s shift the focus over to a different question: Is there a case for a two-hour premiere for the show whenever it comes back?

There’s a lot of benefit to airing the first two episodes of the season back to back, starting with it getting viewers hooked back on the show right away. It’s also a way to make up for a really long break if season 4 does not premiere for another month or two. You have to be concerned about viewer erosion if you’re Paramount Network, even if you’re trying to keep the audience fresh with all of the reruns and marathons. It also brings in a ton of money to the network, given how highly-rated this show tends to be.

We also know of one other reason why the two-hour premiere could work from a storytelling perspective: Answers. If you aren’t going to know until the end of episode 2 if any of the Duttons are going to survive the season 3 cliffhanger, it’d probably be a good thing to give everyone both those episodes at once. We think it’d be a BIG mistake for Yellowstone to draw out resolution on this much longer than that since there are so many stories to tell in the aftermath.

Do you think Yellowstone season 4 should look at a two-hour premiere event?

