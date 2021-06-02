America’s Got Talent: Sethward returns (again) as a Peacock







If there is one thing we’ll never quite understand when it comes to America’s Got Talent, it is their constant reliance on Sethward as a bit. Every year, this guy comes out with his giant mustache and weird costumes. We’re not sure that they are ever exactly good, but they do probably what they are intended: Generate a good bit of attention.

Also, we think that Sethward probably is a big hit with a certain demographic of the show. The only real talent here is weird costumes and a lot of personality, but that works for some people out there.

What we can never figure out is this: How much of this is real, and how much of this is such the act going bad on purpose? Tonight, Sethward was a Peacock and about halfway through the “performance,” his tail fell off. Yet, him spiraling about it produced some good humor. Then, he jumped off a rock pretending to fly and as a result of that, he ended up ripping the butt clean off of his costume. Once again, complete nonsense, but such is the way with this character on the show.

For some inexplicable reason, Sethward ended up advancing into the next round of the competition. As for why it happened, we really have no idea. Yet, it did, and we just have to now wonder how far he’s going to go from here. Will the judges actually put him through to the live shows? We almost prefer that they don’t, mostly so that he can just come back into the auditions again. He’ll never be our favorite act, but this is more or less the right position for him — it’s better here than filling up a spot on the lives for someone who has a legitimate chance of making it further.

