Yellowstone season 4: Did marathon end with premiere date reveal?







Did the Paramount Network reveal anything exciting about Yellowstone season 4 during their marathon this weekend? We know that the demand was there.

We understand why viewers would think that the marathon of the first three seasons would end with something big. We’re less than a month away from when season 3 premiered in June, and at this point last year, there was a ton of news out there about it! Given that there were plenty of fans watching the episodes tonight, it felt like high time for the network to at least say something. It didn’t even have to be a premiere date; even an approximate time for the show to come back would do.

So was anything big revealed tonight? In a word, no, and it’s absolutely a bummer. It feels like a missed opportunity, as well, given that filming on season 4 has been done for a good while and there’s no reason to think that the show wouldn’t be ready to premiere soon. It’s possible that the network may be doing something a little different this summer for the new season, whether it be launching it later than usual or doing some scheduling trickery in order to avoid the Olympics.

Despite the lack of further information tonight, have no fear: New episodes are still coming. Given that there is also a prequel series in the works over at Paramount+, we have no reason to think that this franchise is going anywhere in the near future. (By that, we mean that there’s also a good chance at a season 5 renewal.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

