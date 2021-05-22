NCIS: New Orleans series finale video: Scott Bakula, cast tribute the show







In just over 24 hours the NCIS: New Orleans series finale is going to be here, and we’ve got a sense of what it will be already. Can you expect a lot of action? Absolutely, especially when you think about what could be happening around Pride’s family.

Yet, at the same time we do think that this is a show out to end on some sort of a happy note. With that in mind, we’re glad to see some of the cast and crew speaking out about it! In the video below, you can see Scott Bakula, CCH Pounder, and some other actors talking about what this show means to them. They share some of their favorite memories being out on location, and you get a sense that they really care about endings things properly.

On the surface, it does feel like the goal is to conclude the show with Pride and Rita getting married — if that happens, it’s pretty darn easy to be satisfied. We’ve been rooting for these two characters for a pretty long time, and in season 7 we’ve had a chance to actually see the two together full-time! It’s our hope that in the end, we see these two characters having everything they want and that we can imagine a great future for the two of them together.

Of course, it’d also be nice to get a good sense as to how some other characters’ stories wrap up, as well. One of the things that we’re actually the most curious about is whether one of these characters could eventually jump over to appear on NCIS: Hawaii, which already has a green light and will premiere on Mondays this fall. It shares some of the same producers behind the scenes, so you never know for sure!

Where do you think that things are going on the NCIS: New Orleans series finale?

