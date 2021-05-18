Big Sky finale spoilers: Cassie & Jenny versus Ronald







Are you set for the Big Sky finale tomorrow night? We’ve waited a long time for the showdown at the heart of this hour. In the end, it’s far too early to tell which way things are going to go!

For now, though, we can kick things off by saying this: Much of the finale seems to be about Ronald. For the bulk of the season, he’s been one of the Big Bads that Jenny and Cassie have been trying to track down. It did appear for a little while like Rick Legarski was going to be the central villain, but a little something called death stopped him in his tracks.

Since that time, Ronald has been largely on the run and even though he’s now been arrested, the promo below makes it seem like things are still not over. We’re going to see Jenny and Cassie do their part to use him for answers — but who wants to say that this ends badly? For most of this season we’ve seen Big Sky veer in as many crazy directions as possible and at this point, we see no signs suggesting that this is going to end. As a matter of fact, we think that things will probably only get crazier from here on out. Why in the world wouldn’t they given that this show already has a season 2 renewal? We foresee a cliffhanger coming in the closing seconds that sets the stage for whatever is next.

If you needed one final reminder that season 2 is going to be intense, just take a look at the closing seconds of the promo. You don’t see Cassie rolling down the street with that sort of gun unless things have really gone off the deep end…

