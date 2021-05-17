Good Girls season 4 episode 10 return date hopes on NBC







Are you curious to learn the Good Girls season 4 episode 10 return date at NBC? After tonight’s episode, that certainly makes sense!

Typically, this is a network that likes the bulk of their shows to be wrapped up by the time you get to the end of May. However, in this case that’s just not happening. There are still several stories left to air this season, and you’ll get a chance to see those a little bit later in the summer.

However, as of this writing there is no confirmed date. It could be as early as the first week or two of June; it’s our hope personally that some more information will come in the form of a promo later. As for the story, doesn’t it go without saying that there will be more surprises? This show loves to be as big, bold, and entertaining as possible. It’s with that in mind that we’d love to see a season 5 renewal.

Will that actually happen, though? That’s the big mystery that we have at the moment! There has been talk about a possible move to a streaming service, and we’re not altogether sure that a firm decision will be made for a little while. Because Good Girls is not a show that turns up on a fall schedule, we don’t think that NBC is going to be rushing in order to confirm something one way or another. We just know that we want more of it, and it seems like most of the cast and crew is interested in coming back.

Unfortunately, because we are still far away from the show’s return, we don’t have a synopsis or anything else to share as of this writing.

Update: NBC has now confirmed that Good Girls will return on June 24!

