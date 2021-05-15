Dynasty season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘The Aftermath’ for Fallon, Liam







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Dynasty season 4 episode 3? Let’s just say that the title here (“The Aftermath”) speaks a lot for itself. There’s a lot for the writers to take on in the aftermath of tonight’s episode — remember that the wedding was originally meant to be the season 3 finale! Because of this, the story is moving from here in a direction where there is so much to unravel, and then also so much to build up again.

If you are interested in scoring some other details on where things are going, we suggest that you check out the full Dynasty season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

OLD TRICKS – Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) prepare for their next step, but as unforeseen obstacles get in the way, Fallon gets creative. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) seem to reach an agreement, but Jeff is still suspicious and turns to Culhane (Robert C. Riley) for help. Lastly, Cristal (Daniella Alonso) makes a surprising decision. Also starring Grant Show, Alan Dale, Rafael De La Fuente, Michael Michele, Maddison Brown and Sam Underwood. The episode was written by Christopher Fife and directed by Pascal Verschooris (#403). Original airdate 5/21/2021

Now that we’ve spelled out a lot of what’s happening … let’s hope that the show finds a way to recover somewhat in the numbers. If you haven’t seen the ratings for the season 4 premiere yet, they leave a lot to be desired. There already is a season 5 renewal on tap, but why wouldn’t we want to see the show try to claim as much success as humanly possible? Wouldn’t you want early momentum towards a season 6?

