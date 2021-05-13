Floribama Shore season 5: Is it renewed, canceled over at MTV?







Following tonight’s big, crazy finale, can you expect a Floribama Shore season 5? Or, is it more likely that the series is getting canceled? Just as you would predict, there are a few different things to break down within this piece.

The first thing worth noting, though, is this: No official decision has been made in regards to the series’ future. Is there reason for hope that more episodes will get made? Certainly. This is one of MTV’s more well-known franchises these days, and unless they want to shift over to airing Ridiculousness 24/7 (you can never rule that out with these executives), they still need some other shows sprinkled in here. This, coupled with Jersey Shore Family Vacation, The Challenge, and the Teen Mom franchise, are some of their most-recognizable brands.

Of course, the challenge with bringing a show like this back is continuing to make it fresh while the cast members grow up and enter different parts of their lives. That’s why having the right mix of people is so essential, and we do think that Floribama Shore has some big enough personalities to make it work for a little while longer.

If there is a Floribama Shore season 5 coming down the road, we wouldn’t expect it to premiere right away. We’re sure that MTV would love to have new episodes that feel a little more similar to the first three seasons; season 4 was filmed in a bubble environment with limited access to the outside world. Kudos to them for finding a way to make this work, but we don’t think stranding the cast at a random resort-like location is going to work in the long-term. A part of the initial success of this show was throwing a lot of cast members into weird, chaotic situations with a lot of other people.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Floribama Shore right now

Do you want to see a Floribama Shore season 5 happen over at MTV?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







