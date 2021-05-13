Mom series finale: Is Anna Faris appearing as Christy? Why or why not?







As you prepare for the Mom series finale tonight on CBS, there is one big question that may be on your mind: Is Anna Faris returning?

From the very start of the show, the Christy character was vital to its success. Faris was billed as the lead and we saw all of her ups and downs with recovery. Yet, the actress choose to depart the series prior to the start of season 8, which meant the focus shifted over to Allison Janney and the rest of the cast. It’s still been a funny and often-poignant show, but clearly there is that missing piece.

Now is where we deliver the bad news — the show’s producers are coming out ahead of time and making it clear that Christy won’t be in the finale. This could be a way for them to temper expectations, rather than tricking people into watching thinking that a cameo is coming.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight discussing the final episode, executive producer Gemma Baker made it clear what was decided in regards to Faris — and why:

It’s funny, we didn’t revisit it. We honored her decision to leave the show and it wasn’t really a discussion. The last two seasons have really been about the ensemble and we were just putting our energy into, “How do we wrap up these stories that we’ve been telling over the years, but also this season?”

We do understand the logic in doing this, largely because a Faris cameo would take away from all of the other storylines still going on. Do we think there could’ve been a way still to include her? Sure, with The Office being a great example of how to temporarily reintroduce your former star into the mix. Yet, this was the decision that was made, and we just have to hope that the series finale is entertaining regardless.

Are you sad that Anna Faris is not appearing in the Mom series finale?

