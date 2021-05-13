Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Jesse Williams’ final episode…







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we about to see Jesse Williams’ final episode as Jackson? We know that this is one of the things that people are most excited and/or sad to see at the moment.

Unfortunately, you will have to wait for one more week to see the story in action. There is no new Grey’s Anatomy tonight; the series will return with “Tradition” on Thursday, May 20, and we know that there are at least two episodes airing in consecutive weeks starting then. The first one is set to be the final chapter of Jackson as a series regular, so go ahead and bust out your tissues in advance. There are a lot of worthy goodbyes to be had here, which is only fitting given that he’s been on the show for a huge chunk of its run.

Below, you can get a few more details all about that … but then also “I’m Still Standing,” the May 27 episode that will be the first without Williams as a major part of the story.

Season 17 episode 15, “Tradition” – Jackson shares his big news with his colleagues while Koracick and Levi fight to save a pregnant woman’s grandfather as she goes into labor. Maggie keeps a watchful eye on Meredith as Bailey and Richard put off telling her about DeLuca when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, MAY 20 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, S) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 17 episode 16, “I’m Still Standing” – Levi gets accepted into the vaccine trial. Meanwhile, Amelia and Owen treat a car crash patient, and Hayes and Jo are met with Luna’s legal guardian on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 27 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The season 17 finale will air in June — hopefully, there are more details about it in due time.

