





Tonight’s new episode of The Masked Singer brought us one step closer to the finale, and we were reminded yet again of how good everyone is. There is truly no weak link in the bunch at this point! Every person is talented, so of course someone is going to feel bummed out by what the show decides.

So who was the latest person eliminated tonight? Think in terms of the Russian Dolls! These three performers have been incredibly fun to watch, especially as a nice twist to what you tend to see on this competition. With that being said, it’s been pretty clear for a while who were under these masks: Hanson. These three brothers were enormous back in the 1990s, and this is ultimately the perfect venue for them. They got to be a part of something totally unique and remind everyone how musically talented they are. Some of that was lost back during the boy-band craze they were initially a part of, where they were known for one song more than any other.

Now, was it the right move for the three to be eliminated? We do have some serious questions about that, given that they were obviously super-talented and delivered a lot of great performances all season. Personally, we would have rather had them stay over the Piglet, who obviously is Nick Lachey. We don’t think that there is all that much of suspense when it comes to that.

As for who is the favorite to win, there’s certainly a lot of debate out of the remaining people! We don’t think it necessarily has to be the best overall singer; instead, it could be the performer who simply does the best job of making us smile week in and week out.

