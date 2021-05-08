Charmed season 3 episode 12 promo: Will Harry give up immortality?







Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Charmed season 3 episode 12? There is a new installment coming next week in “Spectral Healing,” and there are some huge decisions at its core. That is especially the case for Harry, who has to ponder over a very important question: Will he want to give up his immortality? Is that really something that interests him at the moment?

In the promo below, you can see some of the specific wrinkles that are front and center with this story, as well as the difficulty that Harry is having with this decision. Ultimately, we think there is one thing weighing heaviest on him: The idea that if he does this, he’s never going to be able to get his immortality back. How do you project whether or not you’re going to need it years down the road?

For a few more specifics as to what’s ahead for all of the different characters, we suggest that you check out the full Charmed season 3 episode 12 synopsis right now:

WISH YOU WERE HERE – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) discover a letter from their mother that may hold answers to burning questions; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) considers a life-changing decision and Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) good-will gets him into trouble. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Jacquie Gould directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Nicki Renna (312). Original airdate 5/14/21.

We do think that we’re far enough into the season now that the writers will be tempted to make some big creative swings — and we’re excited for them to do so. As for whether or not Harry giving up his mortality will be said twist, we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Charmed right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 3 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







