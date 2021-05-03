Mare of Easttown episode 4 spoilers: Is Mare being sidelined?







As you prepare for Mare of Easttown episode 4 on HBO next week, the name of the game could be frustration for the title character. We know that she wants to do everything in her power to ensure justice, but here’s the unfortunate truth: She may not be able to. Not everything that she faces within this episode may go according to plan.

For a few more details now about what to expect, be sure to check out the full Mare of Easttown episode 4 synopsis below:

With Mare forced to take a backseat on the case, Colin presses a local priest about the vague circumstances that prompted his transfer to the parish; an anonymous call gives Dawn hope that Katie might still be alive.

For Mare, we can’t imagine how difficult it is to take a step back at this point. When you are SO far into the process, you probably want nothing more than to keep the momentum going. Now, she has to watch some other characters take more of the reigns and go down a trail she started. This is one of the things that we’re getting from this show already; it’s not moving forward in a straight line.

The one thing we’re getting a sense of beyond this show is rather simple: Its ratings. Last week, the Kate Winslet drama far surpassed the performance of its lead-in The Nevers, and it serves as another reminder that these crime dramas are HBO’s bread and butter these days. When you can get a marquee actress and an intrigue presence, what could go wrong? In between The Undoing, this show, and Sharp Objects, the network has really had a great thing going over the past few years. Let’s hope that it can continue moving forward now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mare of Easttown right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mare of Easttown episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







