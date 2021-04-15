Nancy Drew season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Off to Moonstone Island







Next week’s Nancy Drew season 2 episode 13 carries with it an awesome title: “The Beacon of Moonstone Island.” How can you not be psyched up about that? This sounds already like we’re gearing up for a fun episode stuffed full of twists and turns. We’ll just have to see where we wind up.

Based on some of what we do know at present, this episode is going to kick off with Nancy preparing for a potential investigation on Moonstone Island. What’s to love about this? Pretty much everything when it comes to mystery. There’s a lot to drama we’re expecting here, and of course a handful of surprises.

For some more news on Nancy Drew season 2 episode 13, be sure to check out the official synopsis below:

IT’S COMPLICATED – Gil (guest star Praneet Akilla) insists on helping Nancy (Kennedy McMann) investigate a hunch on Moonstone Island, but Ace (Alex Saxon) and Amanda (guest star Aadila Dosani) are forced to step in when he is unable to be there for her. Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) begins questioning Nancy’s loyalty. Lastly, Odette (guest star Anja Savcic) is getting on George’s (Leah Lewis) last nerve. Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (#213). Original airdate 4/21/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What we’re most happy about at the moment is simply this: We’re getting a new episode every week! That’s great from a vantage point of allowing this story build momentum. It’s also different than a lot of other CW series that are out there at the moment.

