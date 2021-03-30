Is Jennifer Connelly leaving Snowpiercer, Melanie after season 2 finale?







Following the shocking events of the season 2 finale, is Jennifer Connelly leaving Snowpiercer for good? Is it fair to assume that Melanie is dead?

After watching last night’s episode, it feels fair to assume that this is the end of the road for this character. After all, it wasn’t as though she was left in a great spot! Melanie seemingly sacrificed herself for the sake of the future, leaving both Layton and Alex in a devastating state.

So is Melanie really gone? For the time being, show executive producer Becky Clements is confirming nothing. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what she had to say about the idea that the character’s future is still up in the air:

I think that’s accurate. You see a heartbroken daughter, and Layton trying to comfort her, but recognizing that Melanie did exactly what she said she was going to do, which is get the modeling up and running, so we are going to leave it at that.

Ultimately, we’re not sure if anyone associated with Snowpiercer is going to give away too much more information beyond this. After all, there’s no real reason to do that! We have one of the biggest cliffhangers of the series so far, and with Connelly being a fantastic performer, it makes sense that producers would still want to utilize her in some form.

The goal here is simple: Suspense. Even if the show keeps Melanie alive, there is still an objective here to try and make the story as high-stakes as humanly possible. You want to create a world where anyone can die at any given moment, even if that doesn’t end up actually happening. This cliffhanger should have a profound impact on the future, and we’re excited to see some new faces turn up, as well.

Related – When could Snowpiercer season 3 premiere on TNT?

What did you think about the Snowpiercer season 2 finale last night?

Do you think that Jennifer Connelly is leaving the show for good? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







