Shameless season 11 episode 10 sneak peek: The painting problem







As we move into Shameless season 11 episode 10 on Showtime tomorrow, there is one thing we’re especially shocked by — Frank actually orchestrating a heist properly. He vowed that he was going to take care of the family, and of course he did that by breaking the law and snatching up an enormous painting of high value.

Of course, it’s not like this is something the Gallaghers asked him to do — it’s just something that he went and dead and left them to deal with the consequences.

In the new sneak peek below, you can see some of these characters do their best in order to figure this out. Lip understands that this isn’t exactly something that they can hold onto, and they would be better off getting it off their hands sooner rather than later. It’s too bad, with that in mind, that he doesn’t have a really good idea as to how to do just that. we know that it’s not going to be easy since there are only so many places you could take a valuable piece of stolen art.

We know for certain one person here who isn’t even remotely interested in helping him out, and that’s Debbie. In this preview, she makes it abundantly clear that she’s not going to help Lip with either that or any repairs to help him sell the house. While it doesn’t seem as though she is fighting the very act of doing so anymore, that does not mean that she is going to be openly accompanying him through the process of putting it up for sale. Since he wants to be the primary decision-maker, she’s also not altogether willing to help with the painting. Lip is stuck … unless, of course, someone else comes up with a bright idea.

