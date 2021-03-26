Big Brother Canada 9: Was Kyle Moore or Austin Dookwah evicted?







On Thursday night’s Big Brother Canada 9 eviction show, the house was faced with a big decision between Austin and Kyle. Who was the more dangerous player for the remainder of the game? We think we’re all going to have our own opinions on this, much like you would expect.

For at least some of the episode, we saw campaigning, silliness, and Tera/Tina being handed a task. Eventually, though, we had to get to the goodbye. (We’ll have more updates throughout the episode.)

For some more Big Brother Canada 9 video thoughts right now, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel and remember to come back for a full interview tomorrow.

We will give Kyle credit for doing what he could to stay alive, and we definitely think that he did a better job campaigning than what we saw from Austin. She just had so much more of a built-in advantage and there was never an opportunity for the numbers to flip — unless something happened after the live feeds went down.

Now, let’s get to the vote…

Nothing was altogether shocking when it comes to the eviction vote — because there were eight people voting, that made it all the more difficult for something surprising to happen.

Overall, the vote was 7-1 with Kyle being evicted. The only person who voted to evict Austin was Rohan, but we think she’ll understand that given that these two had a bromance like no other. We’re curious to see what he does in the game now, given that he is in some form a free agent. Could he and Victoria link up, or is there too much water under the bridge?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now, including our thoughts on the Invisible HoH

What do you think about tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 eviction show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other news. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







