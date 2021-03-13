The Flash season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Blindspot alum to guest star!







The Flash season 7 episode 5 is going to introduce a new villain, and this one should be pretty familiar to fans of NBC’s Blindspot.

This week, The CW announced that Ennis Esmer, who you may otherwise know as Rich Dotcom, will be appearing on the March 30 episode entitled “Fear Me.” As for the role, the synopsis below gives you a better sense of that:

When a powerful new villain, Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer), channels and amplifies everyone’s fears in order to wreak havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes, with Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) help, that he must face his own worst fear in order to beat this new threat. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is surprised when Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) from the Governor’s Municipal Logistics Commission drops into CCPD for a visit. Iris (Candice Patton) warns her father to dig deeper on why Kristen is actually there. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Frost argue about how to live their lives.

All signs point to the next new episode being the one that officially concludes the saga of Eva a.k.a. Mirror Master. If that ends up being the case, you can almost think of “Fear Me” as a typical early-season episode of this show. It will take the writers some time to build towards some larger stuff and with that in mind, we have a chance to enjoy some more singular stories along the way. We suppose that Psych is the sort of villain who could turn up multiple times, as we’ve certainly seen that with a number of other adversaries over the years.

There are some roots for this Psych character within the source material — but we wouldn’t take that as some assumption that this character will look or feel similar. After all, we’ve seen numerous occasions of the creative team mixing things up before.

