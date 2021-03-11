Chicago PD season 8 episode 9 spoilers: A personal case for Atwater







Chicago PD season 8 episode 9 is going to be arriving on NBC next week, and we have a feeling that this one will be emotional. That is especially the case for LaRoyce Hawkins’ character of Kevin Atwater. We know that the guy has gone through a lot already, but we’re getting a good sense right now that the struggle is far from over. He’s still dealing with everything from the start of the season, and next week, we’re going to see him return to some of his roots back when he first joined the force.

Below, we’ve got the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 9 synopsis with some more scoop as to what’s coming up next:

03/17/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a local business owner is gunned down in his shop, it becomes personal for Atwater, who patrolled the neighborhood as a young cop. Dep. Supt. Samantha Miller comes to Voight with a special request about Andre Cooper. TV-14

Given that this episode is the last one before we arrive at another hiatus, it only makes sense that the writers would take on a few different stories all at once — and have many of them be important. Samantha Miller is an extremely important part of this season, as she allows us to understand more of how the Chicago Police Department (at least this fictional version) is dealing with subjects that are topical in the world today. We don’t think this is the last time that they will have their presence felt this season, as there are a lot of important subjects that still need to be explored.

As for Atwater, can the guy just have a win at this point? He’s gone through so much suffering as of late that it would just be nice for him to have a little relief.

