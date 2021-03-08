Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results (day 10)







The first Power of Veto Ceremony is now over within the Big Brother Canada 9 house and with that, we now have a sense of what the rest of the week will look like.

For those who have been following the feeds closely over the last little while, there are a few different things that aren’t going to be much of a surprise here. Kiefer of course used the Power of Veto to save himself, which led to Head of Household Austin putting up Rohan as a replacement nominee. Either he or Josh will be leaving the game on Thursday.

Want some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada 9 in video form? Then check out our strategy discussion from yesterday below! After you watch that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube. After all, that is a great source of updates that you don’t want to miss.

So who is the most likely to leave at the moment? For now, Josh seems to be the target, but there’s a lot of evidence that things could change at just about any given moment. One of the first bits of evidence for this is the fact that Rohan seems to want to target Jedson, Tychon, and Beth in the event that he gets power — he relayed this to Kyle in a conversation. He’s seemingly unaware that these three are also in with Kiefer, Tina, and Latoya, and that this alliance has the majority of the vote this week. If the Sunsetters (the alliance name) all work together, that means that he could be gone from the game.

Josh, meanwhile, is pondering over a plan where he paints a target on Austin and tries to go to people at the last minute on Wednesday. In theory, there is value to this given that Austin is not in the core alliance — this could protect the Sunsetters more! Yet, Josh is such an erratic player that it could prove to not be worth the trouble.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What do you want to see on Big Brother Canada 9 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming all about the show. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







