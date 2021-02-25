Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 15 return date hopes







Following today’s midseason finale, when could you expect Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 15 to air?

Let’s start off this piece with a little bit of clarification — despite some promos proclaiming that tonight’s episode is the season finale, it’s actually the midseason finale. That has been confirmed over the past couple of days. This does mean that there is more to come for season 4 beyond just Angelina’s wedding re-do and Lauren announcing to the rest of the crew that she and The Situation are expecting a baby.

Now, the next question is rather simple — when are new episodes going to air again? We would hope that we’d see more Jersey Shore Family Vacation at some point this summer, but the reality is we’ll be waiting for a little while. If MTV was interested in airing the remainder of the season right away, they would have just gone ahead and had no hiatus at all.

There will be some other programming coming on the network in the interim — think in terms of the latest season of Floribama Shore! Like with Jersey Shore Family Vacation, it was filmed within a bubble environment in order to ensure the safety of the entire cast and crew.

Odds are, MTV will confirm a midseason return date within a couple of months; until that time, we’ll just have to think about what other sort of craziness this show will bring to the table. We don’t think that this show is ever going to become high art, but it is a welcome dose of silliness and entertainment at a time when so many of us need it. It’s also a nice break from the two million hours of Ridiculousness that MTV puts on the air.

