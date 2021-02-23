Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? Season 2 winter finale scoop







Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? For those of you searching for an answer to this question, have no fear — we’re presenting some answers within!

Alas, we can’t say that these answers equate necessarily to good news, as there is no new episode of the Tom Payne – Martin Sheen series on the air tonight. We’re on a one-week break, and there could be a longer break coming. The promo below for next week’s “Face Value” claims that it is the “winter finale.” That’s right — even in a shorter season, we are still getting some hiatuses here and there.

This episode, beyond its winter finale status, is notable for the arrival of Catherine Zeta-Jones. She will be a series regular for at least the remainder of the season, and her character of Dr. Vivian Capshaw is going to be spending a lot of time with Michael Sheen’s Martin. This episode will also feature an appearance from Alan Cumming as a man who could have many questions about the death of Endicott.

For a few more specifics (if you haven’t seen them already), go ahead and check out the full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 7 synopsis:

Malcolm, still reeling from the latest events with Ainsley, focuses on the next case, in which a famous plastic surgeon is murdered. Meanwhile, Martin gets a new job working in the infirmary with resident MD Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Zeta-Jones). Then, Jessica is surprised to learn her younger sister is in town in the all-new “Face Value” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, March 2 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-207) (TV-14 D, L, V)

If you love Prodigal Son, remember to watch this episode live — we’d say that this show is still very-much on the bubble and we don’t want to see it go anywhere.

What do you want to see on Prodigal Son moving forward?

