The Crew season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?







Following today’s big premiere on Netflix, can you expect The Crew season 2 to happen? Has the show been officially renewed? Within this article, we’re working to break some of that down.

For now, the official word is this: There is no season 2 renewal for The Crew. Our hope is that there will be some more news announced on the future of the show before too long, but we’re not quite there just yet.

We know why the streaming service was likely enthusiastic about bringing The Crew on the air in the first place. Kevin James is a sitcom veteran thanks to The King of Queens, and NASCAR is a cultural phenomenon with a huge audience. Combining the two, plus casting Freddie Stroma of UnREAL and Bridgerton, made a certain degree of sense.

Of course, none of this guarantees at all that viewers are going to watch this show, let alone stick around for a season 2. Netflix tends to look at a variety of factors when determining whether or not they’ll bring a show back for more episodes. They’ll of course gauge the total viewership, but to be specific, the number of people who watch the entirety of the season. They’ll want to see that there are enough viewers who would watch a potential season 2 if they gave it a green light.

Because this is Netflix, there is also no immediate hurry for them to make a decision. Odds are, they will spend the next few weeks seeing the viewership before deciding anything; they could even wait much longer than that. We definitely believe that they do want The Crew to be successful. Remember that two of the streaming service’s biggest comedies were The Ranch and Fuller House, and they no longer have either one of them churning out new episodes. They have to find some other shows to fill some of those gaps.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Crew

What do you think about The Crew being renewed for a season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around to get some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







