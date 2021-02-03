Nancy Drew season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Is the Drew Crew out of time?







Is next week’s Nancy Drew season 2 episode 4 going to be the one where the Aglaeca is gone for good? We have to imagine that it’s going to happen eventually. We’ve had a hard time imagining the entirety of this season being about that — this is a source material so rich with different characters that it makes sense to explore some other stuff.

Here’s something to remember entering this episode, entitled “The Fate of the Buried Treasure.” Originally, Nancy Drew season 1 was meant to have 22 episodes, but the final four weren’t able to air due to the global pandemic. With that in mind, you could reason that next week’s installment was meant to be the season 1 finale in some shape or form, albeit with some changes. This is going to be a big episode — you’re going to want to watch it live, since there’s a chance that some loose ends could be tied up.

Want a few more details? Then behold the full Nancy Drew season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

RUNNING OUT OF TIME – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew race against the clock to find a way to destroy the Aglaeca before she can destroy them. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) reaches out to Carson (Scott Wolf) for a favor. Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Celine Geiger (#204). Original airdate 2/10/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Here’s some good news beyond just the new episode airing next week: There is going to be SO much more Nancy Drew coming down the line! The CW has already made it clear that they are bringing the show back for another season, so you can just sit back, relax, and either enjoy the upcoming episodes (or be freaked out by them).

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Nancy Drew

What do you most want to see when it comes to Nancy Drew season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the comments! Once you do that, remember to come back for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







