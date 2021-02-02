





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we will answer that question — but while we’re at it, set the stage for everything that is ahead.

We must begin here, though, by dishing out the bad news (as per usual): There is no new episode of the show airing tonight. However, the good news is that you won’t be waiting that long to see what lies ahead! This Is Us will be coming back on Tuesday, February 9 with an installment entitled “There,” and it’s one that you’ve probably heard a few things about already. Remember that promo, which featured a car on fire and Kevin’s wallet on the ground. (You can see this preview for this episode below, if you haven’t already.)

We don’t think the synopsis for “There” gives too much more away, but it’s always worth revisiting: “02/09/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin embarks on a stressful road trip. Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp. TV-14.”

We do have a little bit of news to hand down beyond season 5 episode 7 — there is a confirmed air date now for episode 8! The title for this episode is “In the Room,” and it will be coming your way on February 16. Based on that synopsis, this is when a number of key stories from the past few weeks will start to come together:

02/16/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Pearsons navigate huge family milestones together, from a distance. TV-14

There are some big events coming this season, and we mean that beyond just what’s happening with Kevin and Madison’s twins. This is a show that does love to surprise, and remember that we haven’t had a lot of Rebecca as of late. That’s going to change eventually … right?

What do you most want to see on This Is Us season 5 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

