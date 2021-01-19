The Bachelorette: Clare Crawley, Dale Moss split, end engagement







Following their engagement this summer, it looks as though we’re at the end for The Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.

Over the past few days, there were signs suggesting that the two were on the rocks — the cryptic social-media posts speak for themselves. That was followed up by all sorts of anonymously-sourced stories today suggesting that the two were on the rocks and/or spending time apart. Rather than have the narrative be controlled by the media, Dale decided to take matters into his own hands.

For more thoughts on Bachelor Nation in video form, you can watch our take on last night’s new episode of The Bachelor below. Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

In a post on Instagram, Moss confirmed that the two are no longer together, but that he continues to wish her the best. It concludes what was one of the most whirlwind relationships in the history of this franchise. From the moment that Clare first met him on The Bachelorette last year, it was clear that she was into him — so much so that she basically blew up the whole process of the show to choose him early. He seemed equally into her, and the two got engaged before leaving the show’s Palm Springs area bubble. Tayshia Adams eventually came in as the new lead, and she is now engaged to her final rose in Zac Clark.

Breakups are always hard, and we’re sure that it is so much harder within the world of Bachelor Nation when people are looking to judge every single thing you do or say. There were people out there rooting for Clare and Dale, but there will probably some who respond to this news with a variation of “I could have seen this coming.” Such is the cycle of this franchise. We hoped the two would make it, but the reality is that many couples from this franchise (especially in recent years) don’t end up staying with their final choice.

What do you think about Clare Crawley and Dale Moss breaking up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dale Moss (@dalemoss13)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







