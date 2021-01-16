All American season 3 spoilers: Is the pressure getting to Spencer?







The premiere of All American season 3 is right around the corner, and we know that with that, there is going to be a sense of change. Both Spencer and Billy both are in a new setting, looking to establish new goals and further their careers.

Yet, we know that with All American, very little ever goes according to plan. You’re going to experience that almost from the start of the season starting with the January 18 premiere, but it will escalate overall leading into the February 1 episode entitled “High Expectations.” Take a look at the synopsis for a little more insight into just what we are talking about here:

FEELING THE PRESSURE – With the first game of the season coming up, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) starts to feel the pressure on and off the field. Spencer decides to confide in Layla (Greta Onieogou) who might have a helpful suggestion. Now that Spencer and Billy (Taye Diggs) are gone, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) realizes he needs to step up. Asher (Cody Christian) keeps trying to talk to Olivia (Samantha Logan) about the summer, but she does everything she can to avoid the issue. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) is unconvinced that Tyrone’s sister, Mo (guest star Erica Peeples) has good intentions, and maybe she is just paranoid, especially when she learns of some key information pertaining to Spencer. Monet Mazur, Karimah Westbrook and Chelsea Tavares also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by John A. Norris. (#303). Original airdate 2/1/2021.

One of the things that we are the most interested in seeing at this point is the dichotomy of trying to impress and show school pride while looking at a future after school. This is something that Spencer has to be thinking more and more about now — he doesn’t want to let anyone down in his life now, but he also has to look ahead. That’s going to be tough with some of the obstacles he is currently facing.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

