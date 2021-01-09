American Gods season 3 premiere spoilers: Will Shadow return to the fold?







As we prepare for the American Gods season 3 premiere on Starz this weekend, there are a lot of interesting things worth wondering about. Take, for example, whether or not Shadow Moon and Mr. Wednesday will reconnect in a larger way.

A good bit has changed since the end of season 2. We have a new setting, a new vibe, and Shadow’s found himself a new hairstyle. (Really, we think that is meant to signify a change of time.) Shadow had to consider on some level that he was never really out of Wednesday’s orbit, but he may never have quite prepared for the exact set of circumstances that are coming up for him.

You can see some bits and pieces from the premiere in the trailer below — though remember that this video encompasses the entirety of the season. It’s not about the premiere. The synopsis below, meanwhile, does give you some more insight on what lies ahead:

Wednesday reappears in Shadow’s life, wanting him to continue his war effort; Shadow learns about his destiny after a meeting with the god Wisakedjak.

While American Gods may at times have a fresh-start feel to it early on in season 3, the same could be said for the show itself. There was a great deal of controversy throughout and in the aftermath of season 2, and that comes after behind-the-scenes changes after season 1. If there’s one thing that the Neil Gaiman adaptation has never had, it’s stability. Can it find it this go-around? Visually the show remains stunning, but there are of course questions about how this new iteration will look and feel. Is it going to an evolution of the American Gods we’ve seen, or more of a derivative of the past? We will learn rather soon…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Gods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Gods and the season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some additional news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







