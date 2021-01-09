Shameless season 11 episode 4 sneak peek: The new neighbors…







In just over 24 hours from the time of this writing, Shameless season 11 episode 4 is going to be here, and so will all sorts of Gallagher chaos. Can you really be surprised by any of this?

Well, you really shouldn’t be. In the sneak peek below, you can get a little bit of insight into some new neighbors around the Gallagher house. To be specific, we’re talking about the Milkoviches. They are all getting set to move in next door, which is something the Gallagher family immediately dreads. One of the funniest things about this is seeing Frank of all people look at some other person with disdain — it’s certainly outside what is normal for him, but it’s a part of what makes his character who he is.

Just in case you needed evidence that the Milkovich family is going to be the worst of neighbors, consider the fact that they may be engaging in a little bit of cockfighting (or, that’s at least what it seems). There is also a chance that they could be engaged in some sort of constant conflict with Frank.

Ultimately, we’d be shocked if this storyline is wrapped up within one episode, mostly because the Milkoviches have been set up for quite some time now as some of the biggest adversaries to the Gallaghers. It makes sense that the writers would embrace some of this so close to the end — especially with Mickey living with Ian and the rest of his family. That just adds more chaos on top of anything.

No matter what happens over the course of Shameless season 11 episode 4, we’re just happy for now that the series is back! Remember that it was on quite the long hiatus over the past few weeks and replaced by some Shameless: Hall of Shame specials.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Shameless

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other insight. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







