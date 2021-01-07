Last Man Standing season 9 episode 3: ‘High on the Corporate Ladder’







Next week on Fox Last Man Standing season 9 episode 3 is going to air, and this episode will be a lot about the future. After all, Ryan has a chance to move up the career ladder in a big way — hence, the title for this particular installment. It’s a reminder that a lot has changed for characters since the end of season 8, and Mike Baxter may find himself in a different position than he ever previously expected.

Oh, and beyond all of that, Ed has come up with a bucket list — he’s at a point in his life now where he wants to live to the fullest, and it’s nice to see some other characters do their part in order to explore that.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 3 synopsis below:

Mike reluctantly finds himself acting as Ryan’s mentor when he is offered a big corporate job. Meanwhile, Mandy and Kyle attempt to make Ed’s bucket list dreams come true after finding a secret file on his computer in the all-new “High on the Corporate Ladder” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 14 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-904) (TV-14 L)

We’ve said this before, but “High on the Corporate Ladder” has a chance to feel more like a traditional episode of Last Man Standing than almost any other one that you’ve seen so far this season. At this point we’re on the other side of the time jump and the big Home Improvement crossover that was promoted extensively. We’re now at a point where the main focus is going to be on these characters and their future — we’ll see precisely where things go from here the rest of the way.

