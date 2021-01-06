NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 6 spoilers: Search for a submarine







Sunday night’s NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 6 is going to continue the “Operation Drano” saga, and just about all of the chaos that comes with it. This is an episode that could prove very well to be one of the most intense ones of the entire season, at least in terms of action and drama.

What are we talking about here? Think in terms of a dangerous submarine and a frantic search to find it — which probably isn’t going to be easy when you think about everything else that is also going on in the world right now.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the official NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Operation Drano, Part II” – When a torpedo hits a fishing trawler at sea, the entire Gulf Coast is in jeopardy as Pride and NCIS race to find the submarine before it can strike again, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, at a special time Sunday, Jan. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before this episode comes to a close, we have a feeling at least this arc will be over — but this isn’t the last two-parter of the season. The trend seems to be very much continuing, as January 17 is going to kick off another event.

So why is this particular installment in the franchise doing so many different two-part stories? A lot of it has to do , more than likely, with the simple fact that this show is trying to shake itself up creatively. There’s something exciting about seeing what a series like this can bring to the table with fewer restrictions, and we’re enjoying getting to see this play out. It’s still somewhat procedural, but also different in how it is stretching its content out.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans right now

What do you most want to see in regards to NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 6?

Have any specific story hopes? Then share right away in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back to secure some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







