NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 5 sneak peek: Patton goes to Rita







After a long wait NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 5 is going to air on CBS tomorrow night, and it’s a chance to see a lot of different characters shine! With Chelsea Field also now a series regular, it also is going to enable Rita to take on a lot of different stories like never before — and not all of them are going to be tied to Dwayne Pride.

For some more evidence of this, be sure to check out the latest preview that we’ve got below. In this, Patton is coming to Rita to get some help. His friend Diana’s son Eric was arrested for a robbery at knifepoint. The twist? Patton doesn’t think it’s possible that Eric is responsible for it. Eric was blocks away at the time of it happening, and he was brought in just because he fits the vague description supplied by the victim.

Rita and Patton are both well-aware of the problems that could be caused in the event that Eric goes down for this crime, and it’s with that in mind he wants to find some legal representation. This is where Rita comes into play. Can she still practice within the state of Louisiana? That’s something that is up for debate.

While we don’t think that NCIS: New Orleans is going to become a courtroom drama anytime soon, it is going to be nice to see Rita explore some different avenues here. This would allow the show to explore some different parts of the legal process, and at the same time, it could work to make the series even more topical. We’re seeing already that this is something that the show wants to explore, since there are more ripped-from-the-headlines plots here than in just about any other series.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 7

What do you think is going to be coming in regards to NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around in the event you want some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







