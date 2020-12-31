Law & Order: SVU season 22 photo: Hope for Rollins, Carisi?







Law & Order: SVU season 22 is returning to NBC in just one week, and they are doing so in a way that should please many fans of a certain prospective romance.

We know that there have been plenty of people rooting for a Rollins – Carisi romance for quite some time. It’s also felt like the show has shifted close to such a thing happening here and there, only to eventually pull away at the last minute. Make no mistake that there’s still a chance something more could happen here. As a matter of fact, the photo (via TVLine) suggests that something already has.

The setting for the January 7 installment is New Year’s Eve, and it’s clear that Sonny is happy to spend it with Amanda and her daughters. There’s nothing within this picture that is 100% romantic, but the way that the two are cuddled together certainly suggests intimacy. It’s a vulnerability that you don’t always see from these two characters, and it’s clear that something special could be brewing. Both of these characters have gone through a lot, and they could find a greater sense of healing and happiness within one another.

We certainly hope that the time together for these two characters is peaceful, largely because we know there to be drama coming at some point during this hour. January 7 marks the return of Raul Esparza as Rafael Barba, and Carisi is going to find himself squaring off with him in court. It’s a showdown we’re immensely excited for, even if it will be difficult seeing these two men face off in this way. Because Barba is so skilled, it’s almost impossible to go into the case with confidence that any particular side will win.

