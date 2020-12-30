This Is Us season 5 episode 5 photo: The Kevin, Madison story







This Is Us season 5 episode 5 is poised to arrive on NBC in just under a week, and it goes without saying that we’re excited. This is an episode that is a long time coming, and we have a lot of questions as to how certain things are going to play out.

Take, for example, what the future holds for Kevin and Madison. We know entering the episode that the two are still working to figure out their future. It comes with a lot of challenges, given that these two are going to be parents, even though they really don’t know each other all that well. They are still learning things about each other, and that is without really thinking about what their romantic future holds.

What makes the photo above so interesting comes down to a simple question: What is the paperwork in front of Kevin and Madison? Could it be something related to an upcoming marriage, their kids, or something else entirely? The woman they are meeting with doesn’t look like someone we’ve seen on the show before, though it’s hard to tell just from the back of her head.

What we do know is this: Kevin is a father to twins in the long-term future of the show, and it does seem as though they are Madison’s kids. As to whether or not she and Kevin are together in that timeline, that’s what we are going to have to wait and see. There are still question marks out there on that subject.

