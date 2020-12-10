The Handmaid’s Tale renewed for season 5! See cast announcement







We are still waiting to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 premiere on Hulu in the new year, but we have great news for after the fact!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that there will be a season 5 at some point in the future — not only that, but they shared a video featuring Elisabeth Moss and many other cast members! This news hardly comes as a surprise, given that this is probably the show that Hulu is most known for these days. It’s won countless awards, and managed to create a powerful story that is well-acted and topical to issues going on in the world right now.

The cast announcement is certainly joyous, as you would expect it should be, all things considered. This is a fantastic occasion and this is the sort of show that clearly has a lot more to say. As for how long it can really last, that’s just something we’re going to have to take a wait-and-see approach on. What we know for the time being is that June and the other characters are continuing to provide a captivating narrative that has something important to say.

We would imagine that The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 won’t premiere until 2022 at the earliest, but we’re fine with waiting — we’ve already been doing that with season 4, which has been delayed due to the global health crisis. As with just about everything else in the TV world right now, safety is the most important thing. With a show like this, you want the cast to be able to focus on the performances more so than anything else.

