A Million Little Things season 3 episode 2 video: Gary, Maggie check in







A Million Little Things season 3 episode 2 is slated to premiere on ABC tonight, and it’s going to bring opportunities for characters to reconnect.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that said reconnection is going to go off without a hitch. This brings us to the new sneak peek below from this upcoming episode, one where Gary and Maggie are going to check in for the first time in a while. As a lot of you know, Maggie’s overseas now in Oxford, working to uncover some new adventures for herself while pursuing things that matter to her.

Yet, is she really over Gary, and is she okay with the relationship that he has with Darcy? Judging from this sneak peek, we’re willing to bet the answer is “no.” He gets quickly upset at her suggestion that Colin the dog is quickly adapting to being around Darcy so much, which he takes as her saying that he and his girlfriend are moving too fast. That pretty much ends the conversation before it goes any further.

We do think that there are going to be many more bumps in the road for Gary and Maggie if they are hoping to spark up some sort of serious friendship after being romantically intertwined. Feelings may come into play with everything else that is going on for the two of them. Yet, Maggie may overtime start to find a new love interest of her own — could something more come out of her relationship with her new roommate? We wouldn’t say that anything is 100% solidified at the moment, but this is definitely something to keep watch on for the time being.

