American Music Awards 2020 start time, lineup, AMAs performers







The 2020 American Music Awards is airing on ABC tonight — do you want to get a sense of what’s coming up?

Here’s the good news if you are planning to check out the broadcast — it’s going to be starting very soon! The AMAs are kicking off beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, with Taraji P. Henson serving as the host. There’s also a pretty fantastic lineup of performers who are going to be a part of the show in some shape or form, including the likes of Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, Bell Biv DeVoe, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, and Shawn Mendes. This is just a sample of some of the people who will be turning up throughout the night.

Of course, the AMAs are forced to accommodate the global health crisis as much as any other awards show out there, and we’re sure that they will find some creative means to ensure that they can do the same show they’ve had over the years — at least to some extent. There may not be a massive audience present, but be prepared still for a party atmosphere and some escapism. That is going to be a key theme of things this time around — music is a great uniter, and there are only so many opportunities to unite behind something a little bit different in this particular era.

Just in case you’re wondering about who the presenters for tonight’s show are going to be, think along the lines of Anthony Anderson, Ciara, Christian Serratos, YouTube star David Dobrik, Kristin Cavallari, Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne, Derek Hough, Paris Hilton, and current The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams. These are big names from multiple walks of life, and of course there is a little bit of AMC synergy through in here as well.

What do you most want to see on the 2020 American Music Awards?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for some other assorted updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







