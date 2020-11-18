Big Sky episode 2 spoilers: Cassie and Jenny’s search continues







Following tonight’s premiere, are you eager to get some more news on Big Sky episode 2 and what’s going to be coming next? Go ahead and consider this article your source for some of that.

If you watched the premiere, then you probably know already that this serves as the foundation to a lot of big stuff coming up next. There are a number of twists and turns that you will see unfold from here, in particular for Cassie and Jenny as they try to join forces and resolve their search that is at the core of the series.

For some more news right now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Big Sky episode 2 synopsis below:

“Nowhere to Run” – Forced to form an unlikely team, Cassie and Jenny set out to continue the search for the missing girls. Meanwhile, Danielle, Grace and Jerrie get to work on planning their escape, leading Legarski to struggle with the consequences of his actions as a distracted Ronald deals with a difficult relationship with his mother, on an all-new “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, NOV. 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We do think that there are a lot of challenges ahead for this show over the course of the weeks ahead, mostly because this is the worst possible spot to launch a new show in a lot of ways. Schedules are all over the place, and it’s really hard in order to market a series when there is so much stuff going on right now. We’ll see where things go over the next month or so; the cast and the production team on this show are top-notch, so they can help to ensure that the audience stays there for some time.

